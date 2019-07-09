Antillectual – If You’re Not Outraged (neue Single)

Antillectual sind seit vielen Jahren unterwegs – und wahrscheinlich immer noch viel zu weit unter dem Radar vieler Leute. Trotz ausgiebiger Touren mit Bands wie Rise Against, Propagandhi oder Rise Against. Und auch mit ihrer neuen Single „If You’re Not Outraged“ singen die Niederländer wieder gegen den aufstrebenden Nationalismus, Rassismus und rechte Gewalt an.

„If you’re not outraged, you’re not paying attention“ lautet der letzte Facebook-Post von Heather Heyer. Bei einer Neonazi-Demo in Charlottesville war ein rechtsextremer Autofahrer absichtlich in eine Gegendemo gerast, Heather Heyer überlebte die Attacke nicht.

Unter dem Eindruck einer stärker werdenden rechtsradikalen und rechtsextremistischen Ideologie betont die Band ihren Standpunkt: „Just to be clear: we think that’s a bad thing. As a result the anti-fascism is gaining momentum too. Just to be clear: we think that’s a good thing.

Anti-fascism is not a crime!”

Antillectual auf Tour

13.07. DE – Hormersdorf – KNRD Fest

20.07. NL – Zaanstad, Haltpop

21.07. NL – Koog – Haltpop Festival

26.07. DE – Hamburg, Markthalle w/ Propagandhi

02.08. BE – Duffel, Brakrock

10.08. DE – Lingen, Abifestival

10.08. NL – Amsterdam, Melkweg w/ Descendents

24.08. DE – Bergen, Ein Festival Der Vielfalt

13.09. DE – Köln, Sonic Ballroom

14.09. BE – Namur, Fetes de Wallonie

20.09. DE – Göttingen, einsB

21.09. DE – Berlin – Heart Attack Festival

23.11. DE -Alfeld – Alfeld Rockt

07.12. DE – Jena – Rosenkeller

28.12. NL – Nijmegen – Friends First Fest

Antillectual – If you’re not outraged

Lyrics

I can’t believe we’re having this conversation again

Can’t understand or imagine how you’re not appalled by them

Deductive thought and research show what side you’re on bitter man

Was The Resistance, their views, too extreme for you too back then?

For once and for all: this is a zero sum game

If you’re not outraged then I don’t understand you

If you’re not outraged you’re not paying attention

Dog whistling your purebreds, your pitbull pack, bloodhound gang

But you’re barking up the wrong tree, you inglorious bastard

We’ll never know what being privileged is

We’ll never learn how lucky we are, because we are

We’ll never know what being entitled is

You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone