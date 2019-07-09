Antillectual – If You’re Not Outraged (neue Single)
Antillectual sind seit vielen Jahren unterwegs – und wahrscheinlich immer noch viel zu weit unter dem Radar vieler Leute. Trotz ausgiebiger Touren mit Bands wie Rise Against, Propagandhi oder Rise Against. Und auch mit ihrer neuen Single „If You’re Not Outraged“ singen die Niederländer wieder gegen den aufstrebenden Nationalismus, Rassismus und rechte Gewalt an.
„If you’re not outraged, you’re not paying attention“ lautet der letzte Facebook-Post von Heather Heyer. Bei einer Neonazi-Demo in Charlottesville war ein rechtsextremer Autofahrer absichtlich in eine Gegendemo gerast, Heather Heyer überlebte die Attacke nicht.
Unter dem Eindruck einer stärker werdenden rechtsradikalen und rechtsextremistischen Ideologie betont die Band ihren Standpunkt: „Just to be clear: we think that’s a bad thing. As a result the anti-fascism is gaining momentum too. Just to be clear: we think that’s a good thing.
Anti-fascism is not a crime!”
Antillectual auf Tour
13.07. DE – Hormersdorf – KNRD Fest
20.07. NL – Zaanstad, Haltpop
21.07. NL – Koog – Haltpop Festival
26.07. DE – Hamburg, Markthalle w/ Propagandhi
02.08. BE – Duffel, Brakrock
10.08. DE – Lingen, Abifestival
10.08. NL – Amsterdam, Melkweg w/ Descendents
24.08. DE – Bergen, Ein Festival Der Vielfalt
13.09. DE – Köln, Sonic Ballroom
14.09. BE – Namur, Fetes de Wallonie
20.09. DE – Göttingen, einsB
21.09. DE – Berlin – Heart Attack Festival
23.11. DE -Alfeld – Alfeld Rockt
07.12. DE – Jena – Rosenkeller
28.12. NL – Nijmegen – Friends First Fest
Antillectual – If you’re not outraged
Lyrics
I can’t believe we’re having this conversation again
Can’t understand or imagine how you’re not appalled by them
Deductive thought and research show what side you’re on bitter man
Was The Resistance, their views, too extreme for you too back then?
For once and for all: this is a zero sum game
If you’re not outraged then I don’t understand you
If you’re not outraged you’re not paying attention
Dog whistling your purebreds, your pitbull pack, bloodhound gang
But you’re barking up the wrong tree, you inglorious bastard
We’ll never know what being privileged is
We’ll never learn how lucky we are, because we are
We’ll never know what being entitled is
You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone