Best Of 2016 mit Geli von Eskalation

Hier kommt das Best Of 2016 mit Geli von Eskalation. In ihren Jahrescharts landeten unter anderem Fiva & JRBB sowie Mumford and Sons.

Meine Top-Alben 2016

Fiva & JRBB – Keine Angst vor Legenden
Mumford and Sons – Johannesburg
Coldplay – A Head Full Of Dreams
Beginner – Advanced Chemistry
Blink 182 – California

Meine Top-Songs 2016

Mumford and Sons feat Baaba Maal – There will be time
Stressed Out – Twenty one Pilots
Fiva – Die Stadt gehört wieder mir
Adele – Hello

Meine Konzert-Highlights 2016

Mumford and Sons in Amsterdam

