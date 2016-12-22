Best Of 2016 mit Geli von Eskalation

Hier kommt das Best Of 2016 mit Geli von Eskalation. In ihren Jahrescharts landeten unter anderem Fiva & JRBB sowie Mumford and Sons.

Meine Top-Alben 2016

Fiva & JRBB – Keine Angst vor Legenden

Mumford and Sons – Johannesburg

Coldplay – A Head Full Of Dreams

Beginner – Advanced Chemistry

Blink 182 – California

Meine Top-Songs 2016

Mumford and Sons feat Baaba Maal – There will be time

Stressed Out – Twenty one Pilots

Fiva – Die Stadt gehört wieder mir

Adele – Hello

Meine Konzert-Highlights 2016



Mumford and Sons in Amsterdam

