Best Of 2016 mit Geli von Eskalation
Hier kommt das Best Of 2016 mit Geli von Eskalation. In ihren Jahrescharts landeten unter anderem Fiva & JRBB sowie Mumford and Sons.
Meine Top-Alben 2016
Fiva & JRBB – Keine Angst vor Legenden
Mumford and Sons – Johannesburg
Coldplay – A Head Full Of Dreams
Beginner – Advanced Chemistry
Blink 182 – California
Meine Top-Songs 2016
Mumford and Sons feat Baaba Maal – There will be time
Stressed Out – Twenty one Pilots
Fiva – Die Stadt gehört wieder mir
Adele – Hello
Meine Konzert-Highlights 2016
Mumford and Sons in Amsterdam