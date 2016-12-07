Best Of 2016 mit Matze Rossi
Hier kommt das Best Of 2016 von Matze Rossi. In seinen Jahrescharts landeten unter anderem Bon Iver und Thermals. Als Geheimtipp für 2017 empfiehlt Matze Rossi die Lektüre der NOFX-Biographie The Hepatitis Bathtub and Other Stories.
Meine Top-Alben 2016
Bon Iver – 22, a Million
Thermals – We Disappear
Conor Oberst – Ruminations
Julien Baker – Sprained Ankle
NOFX First – Ditch Effort
Meine Top-Songs 2016
NOFX – I don’t like me anymore
Julien Baker – Ballad Of Big Nothing (Elliott Smith Cover)
Thermals – My Heart went cold
Conor Oberst – Barbary Coast
Thermals – Thinking Of You
Meine Konzert-Highlights 2016
tigeryouth in Arpke
kaos skola festival schweden
thees Uhlmann Berlin SO36
Mein Geheimtipp für 2017
NOFX – The Hepatitis Bathtub and Other Stories