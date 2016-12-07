Best Of 2016 mit Matze Rossi

Hier kommt das Best Of 2016 von Matze Rossi. In seinen Jahrescharts landeten unter anderem Bon Iver und Thermals. Als Geheimtipp für 2017 empfiehlt Matze Rossi die Lektüre der NOFX-Biographie The Hepatitis Bathtub and Other Stories.

Meine Top-Alben 2016

Bon Iver – 22, a Million

Thermals – We Disappear

Conor Oberst – Ruminations

Julien Baker – Sprained Ankle

NOFX First – Ditch Effort

Meine Top-Songs 2016

NOFX – I don’t like me anymore

Julien Baker – Ballad Of Big Nothing (Elliott Smith Cover)

Thermals – My Heart went cold

Conor Oberst – Barbary Coast

Thermals – Thinking Of You

Meine Konzert-Highlights 2016



tigeryouth in Arpke

kaos skola festival schweden

thees Uhlmann Berlin SO36

Mein Geheimtipp für 2017

NOFX – The Hepatitis Bathtub and Other Stories

