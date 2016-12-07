Matze Rossi

Best Of 2016 mit Matze Rossi

Hier kommt das Best Of 2016 von Matze Rossi. In seinen Jahrescharts landeten unter anderem Bon Iver und Thermals. Als Geheimtipp für 2017 empfiehlt Matze Rossi die Lektüre der NOFX-Biographie The Hepatitis Bathtub and Other Stories.

Meine Top-Alben 2016

Bon Iver – 22, a Million
Thermals – We Disappear
Conor Oberst – Ruminations
Julien Baker – Sprained Ankle
NOFX First – Ditch Effort

Meine Top-Songs 2016

NOFX  – I don’t like me anymore
Julien Baker – Ballad Of Big Nothing (Elliott Smith Cover)
Thermals – My Heart went cold
Conor Oberst – Barbary Coast
Thermals – Thinking Of You

Meine Konzert-Highlights 2016

tigeryouth in Arpke
kaos skola festival schweden
thees Uhlmann Berlin SO36

Mein Geheimtipp für 2017

NOFX – The Hepatitis Bathtub and Other Stories

