chrius_2_anti_flag

Best Of 2016 mit Chris #2 von Anti-Flag

Hier kommt das Best Of 2016 von Chris #2 (Anti-Flag). In den Jahrescharts landeten unter anderem Endless Mike and the Beagle Club – Saint Paul und Taking Back Sunday – Tidal Wave. Außerdem hat er ein paar nette Worte für die alt-right, neo-fascist, neo-liberal, Nazi fucks parat.

Meine Top-Alben 2016

Endless Mike and the Beagle Club – Saint Paul
Pup – The Dream Is Over
Saul Williams – Martyr. Loser. King.
Jeff Rosenstock -Worry
Frank Iero and the Patience- Parachutes

Meine Top-Songs 2016

Taking Back Sunday – Tidal Wave
The Falcon – Black Teeth
Direct Hit – Artificial Confidence
Apologies, I Have None – Wraith
Bayside – The Ghost

Meine Konzert-Highlights 2016

Jeff Rosenstock – Cattivo – Pittsburgh, PA
Rock Against The TPP / Denver/Seattle/Portland/Pittsburgh
Billy Talent -Budapest Park/Greenfield Festival
Homeless Gospel Choir – The Conservatory – Santa Anna
Mace Ballard – The Smiling Moose – Pittsburgh

Mein Geheimtipp für 2017

Donald Trump and every member of the „alt-right“ neo-fascist, neo-liberal, Nazi fucks will be confronted with strength, power and empathy never before seen. We are more organized than ever. There are so many more of us than ever. World wide our community will work to battle their backwards ideas. Do not sit on the sidelines. Join us.

Zeig mir die kompletten JAHRESCHARTS 2016 auf GETADDICTED!
Kategorien
Jahrescharts 2016News
Tags:
Anti-FlagChris #2

Instagram

  • Symbolbild Montagmorgen Nicht manicmonday billytalent afraidofheights benkowalewicz billytalentlive billytalentband afraidofheightshellip
  • Ihr denkt dran ne? newmoon spielen bald in Berlin undhellip
  • Silverstein haben gestern ordentlich die Live Music Hall aufgemischt Mehrhellip
  • fidelcastro ist tot radiohavanna machen weiter castro cuba havanna
  • Symbolbild Wochenende Mehr Bilder von Bullet for My Valentine gibtshellip
  • Letzten Freitag gabs bei uns Pierce The Veil auf diehellip

Letzte Beiträge

Back to Top