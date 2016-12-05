Best Of 2016 mit Chris #2 von Anti-Flag
Hier kommt das Best Of 2016 von Chris #2 (Anti-Flag). In den Jahrescharts landeten unter anderem Endless Mike and the Beagle Club – Saint Paul und Taking Back Sunday – Tidal Wave. Außerdem hat er ein paar nette Worte für die alt-right, neo-fascist, neo-liberal, Nazi fucks parat.
Meine Top-Alben 2016
Endless Mike and the Beagle Club – Saint Paul
Pup – The Dream Is Over
Saul Williams – Martyr. Loser. King.
Jeff Rosenstock -Worry
Frank Iero and the Patience- Parachutes
Meine Top-Songs 2016
Taking Back Sunday – Tidal Wave
The Falcon – Black Teeth
Direct Hit – Artificial Confidence
Apologies, I Have None – Wraith
Bayside – The Ghost
Meine Konzert-Highlights 2016
Jeff Rosenstock – Cattivo – Pittsburgh, PA
Rock Against The TPP / Denver/Seattle/Portland/Pittsburgh
Billy Talent -Budapest Park/Greenfield Festival
Homeless Gospel Choir – The Conservatory – Santa Anna
Mace Ballard – The Smiling Moose – Pittsburgh
Mein Geheimtipp für 2017
Donald Trump and every member of the „alt-right“ neo-fascist, neo-liberal, Nazi fucks will be confronted with strength, power and empathy never before seen. We are more organized than ever. There are so many more of us than ever. World wide our community will work to battle their backwards ideas. Do not sit on the sidelines. Join us.