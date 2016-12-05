Best Of 2016 mit Chris #2 von Anti-Flag

Hier kommt das Best Of 2016 von Chris #2 (Anti-Flag). In den Jahrescharts landeten unter anderem Endless Mike and the Beagle Club – Saint Paul und Taking Back Sunday – Tidal Wave. Außerdem hat er ein paar nette Worte für die alt-right, neo-fascist, neo-liberal, Nazi fucks parat.

Meine Top-Alben 2016

Endless Mike and the Beagle Club – Saint Paul

Pup – The Dream Is Over

Saul Williams – Martyr. Loser. King.

Jeff Rosenstock -Worry

Frank Iero and the Patience- Parachutes

Meine Top-Songs 2016

Taking Back Sunday – Tidal Wave

The Falcon – Black Teeth

Direct Hit – Artificial Confidence

Apologies, I Have None – Wraith

Bayside – The Ghost

Meine Konzert-Highlights 2016



Jeff Rosenstock – Cattivo – Pittsburgh, PA

Rock Against The TPP / Denver/Seattle/Portland/Pittsburgh

Billy Talent -Budapest Park/Greenfield Festival

Homeless Gospel Choir – The Conservatory – Santa Anna

Mace Ballard – The Smiling Moose – Pittsburgh

Mein Geheimtipp für 2017

Donald Trump and every member of the „alt-right“ neo-fascist, neo-liberal, Nazi fucks will be confronted with strength, power and empathy never before seen. We are more organized than ever. There are so many more of us than ever. World wide our community will work to battle their backwards ideas. Do not sit on the sidelines. Join us.

Ähnliche Beiträge