Best Of 2016 mit „CP“ von Kála

Hier kommt das Best Of 2016 mit Sebastian „CP“ Platzer von Kála. In den Jahrescharts landeten unter anderem Touche Amore sowie New Native – Swing Long. Seine Geheimtipps: Tripsitter (aus Tirol)und I Saw Daylight.

Meine Top-Alben 2016

Touche Amore – Stage Four
Knocked Loose – Laugh Tracks
Noveliss – Mic Swordz
Naechte – Irrlichter
Fjort – Kontakt

Meine Top-Songs 2016

New Native – Swing Long
Endless Heights – Drain
Tiny Moving Parts – Common Cold
Oakhands – Flower Stone
anorak. – the mood

Meine Konzert-Highlights 2016

Heisskalt – Weekender Innsbruck
Fjort – Weekender Innsbruck
Blackout Problems – Nürnberg Hirsch
Lygo – Lindau Club Vaudeville

Mein Geheimtipp für 2017

Tripsitter (aus Tirol), I Saw Daylight

