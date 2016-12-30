Best Of 2016 mit „CP“ von Kála

Hier kommt das Best Of 2016 mit Sebastian „CP“ Platzer von Kála. In den Jahrescharts landeten unter anderem Touche Amore sowie New Native – Swing Long. Seine Geheimtipps: Tripsitter (aus Tirol)und I Saw Daylight.

Meine Top-Alben 2016

Touche Amore – Stage Four

Knocked Loose – Laugh Tracks

Noveliss – Mic Swordz

Naechte – Irrlichter

Fjort – Kontakt

Meine Top-Songs 2016

New Native – Swing Long

Endless Heights – Drain

Tiny Moving Parts – Common Cold

Oakhands – Flower Stone

anorak. – the mood

Meine Konzert-Highlights 2016



Heisskalt – Weekender Innsbruck

Fjort – Weekender Innsbruck

Blackout Problems – Nürnberg Hirsch

Lygo – Lindau Club Vaudeville

Mein Geheimtipp für 2017

Tripsitter (aus Tirol), I Saw Daylight

