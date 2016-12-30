Best Of 2016 mit „CP“ von Kála
Hier kommt das Best Of 2016 mit Sebastian „CP“ Platzer von Kála. In den Jahrescharts landeten unter anderem Touche Amore sowie New Native – Swing Long. Seine Geheimtipps: Tripsitter (aus Tirol)und I Saw Daylight.
Meine Top-Alben 2016
Touche Amore – Stage Four
Knocked Loose – Laugh Tracks
Noveliss – Mic Swordz
Naechte – Irrlichter
Fjort – Kontakt
Meine Top-Songs 2016
New Native – Swing Long
Endless Heights – Drain
Tiny Moving Parts – Common Cold
Oakhands – Flower Stone
anorak. – the mood
Meine Konzert-Highlights 2016
Heisskalt – Weekender Innsbruck
Fjort – Weekender Innsbruck
Blackout Problems – Nürnberg Hirsch
Lygo – Lindau Club Vaudeville
Mein Geheimtipp für 2017
Tripsitter (aus Tirol), I Saw Daylight