Fünf Fragezeichen mit Bondage Fairies zu „ALFA GAGA CP WIFI“

Bondage Fairies from Sweden just released their album „ALFA GAGA CP WIFI“ on Audiolith Records – Elvis Creep answered some questions.

Bondage Fairies – Interview

GETADDICTED: Give us three keywords to describe your album!

Elvis Creep // Bondage Fairies: Didn’t mean to

GETADDICTED: Each recording is usually “the best we’ve ever recorded”. Tell us why these songs are better than everything you did before and better than the rest of the world!

Elvis Creep // Bondage Fairies: Wouldnt go any further than calling it the next best record in the world. The recordings are second best in the world because of the fact that the comfort of being alone in the basement, strung out on 3,5:ies and „I’ll buy em back later, I promise!“ wine really brings out the best of us. Before there was no basement to be in. Only studios with computers inside and computers with studios inside. No action. Only void.

GETADDICTED: There can be only one! Which songs is your favourite on the new album? Give us a short impression of the moment/day/week/year when you wrote the song or developed the idea of that special song!

Elvis Creep // Bondage Fairies: I agree, Christopher Lambert and Freddie Mercury are truly „there can be only one!“ But in my case I don’t wanna put more shine on where the Richard Gere don’t shine on to any song, I mean, wouldnt it be sad if I preferred one of my daughters over the other?

GETADDICTED: Describe (in three sentences) why you chose this album title!

Elvis Creep // Bondage Fairies: I can do that in only two sentences. (1) I chose the album title because it’s easy to remember and has a nice flow to it.(2)

GETADDICTED: Between which records would your album appear in your CD/LP-Rack?

Elvis Creep // Bondage Fairies: Somewhere between the letter B and C I guess? To be honest, I don’t have a very good order over my/my wifes LPs. Our record would hopefully end up in the frequently played LP bunch along with other legendary bands such as „Golden Pelicans“, „The Yolks“, Onkel Kånkel“, „Real Tears“, „The Tlark“, „Sista Bussen“, „Kraftwerk“ and „Plastic Bertrand“. As I could afford a home computer I also have all the songs there in digital formats, it’s really awesome. I fucking love technology and digits. I mean, it’s so cool with technology! Now you have to excuse me because I need to go and throw up.

Yours truly, Elvis Creep

Bondage Fairies – Satan You And Me II