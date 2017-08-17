Diese CD (Science Fiction?) von Brand New hatten heute 500 Fans in der Post

Der Hype um das neue Album von Brand New geht weiter. Heute hatten 500 Fans eine CD mit diesem einstündigen Song namens 44.5902N104.7146W in der Post. Ist dies eine Rohversion von LP5, die angeblich Science Fiction heißt?

Brand New sind und bleiben die Meister des Auf-Die-Folter-Spannens. Nachdem sie vorgestern ohne jegliche weitere Infos ihr neues Album (dort schlicht LP5 genannt) zum happigen Preorder-Preis von $45 anboten, haben Brand New heute Reddit zur Explosion gebracht.

Im Thread Just got this delivered from PMTraitors berichten erstaunte Nutzer, dass sie heute eine CD von Brand News eigenem Label Procrastinate Music Traitors im Briefkasten hatte. Auf der CD, die anscheinnend auf 500 Exemplare limitiert ist, findet sich ein einstündiger Track namens 44.5902N104.7146W, der aus einer Vielzahl an Snippets besteht. Sind dies wohl die Tracks des neuen Albums? Von Schlaumeiern durch Shazam gejagt, heißt das neue Brand New Album Science Fiction. Die Koordinaten 44.5902N104.7146W führen übrigens zum Devil’s Tower, eine Location im Sci-Fi-Klassiker Unheimliche Begegnung der dritten Art.

Zusätzlich zu der CD fand sich im Booklet folgender Text, wobei der zweite Teil (ab den Zahlen) aus 2001 : A Space Odyssey geklaut sind: „I am unsure what to do from moment to moment. My thoughts are scattered, always. When I see or hear recordings of myself being excited, I am embaraseed, and find myself false and unlikeable. I have realized over time that people close to me identify me as unreliable, and absent, and it is because in times when I am faced with a decision or responsibility that I am unable to shoulder, I isolate myself and ignore attempts at communication from others, instead of explaining my difficulties or asking for help. I am scared of implementing my ideas out of fear that in actuality they will not be perfect, and that they, and I, will subsequently receive harsh judgement. I have outbursts of rage and despair when I am alone. I am attepting to uncreate this reality. I am finding peace in commitment to others, and in hard work, and in the forgiveness that other people show me when they are faced with my faults. Where and when will I die? And then, what will I become? What are the strings that tie me to you, across unknown planes, made of? Or are there even strings? Or am I you? Are you, me?

e4 e5 – Nf3 Nc6 – Bb5 a6 – Ba4 Nf6 – Qe2 b5 – Bb3 Be7 – c3 0-0 – 0-0 d5 -exd5 Nxd5 -Nxe5 Nf4 Qe4 Nxe5 – Qxa8 Qd3 – Bd1 Bh3 14:

Anyways, queen takes pawn… okay?

Bishop takes knight’s pawn.

Huh, lovely move. Um… Rook to king one.

I’m sorry, Frank, I think you missed it. Queen to bishop 3, bishop takes queen, knight takes bishop. Mate.

Huh. Yeah, looks like you’re right. I resign.

Thank you for a very enjoyable game.

Yeah, thank you.

We love you again.“

Wie auch immer.

Hie kommt eine Runde an digitalisierten Mitschnitten von der neuen Brand New CD. Ob es jetzt nur Snippets sind, oder das neue Album Science Fiction? You decide:

EDIT: Anscheinend muss man u.U. diverse Quellen bemühren. Die hier zum Beispiel. Oder die.

