Captain Poon and his 1st Songs (engl.)

Bloodlights just released their fourth album „Pulling No Punches“. In our interview Singer Captain Poon tells us some stories about his 1st Songs.

Interview with Bloodlights

The first song I can remember …

Captain Poon: Hm, a little hard to say, it might have been „Killing an Arab“ by the Cure. My big sister was way into them and I was pretty fascinated too.

The first song I have bought …

Captain Poon: I can only remember my first record which was the Paul Stanley solo album, at the age of six. That being said, I had a few years of god knows what bands passing through my record player, before I discovered rock´n´roll for real that the age of 12.

The first song I could play on an instrument …

Captain Poon: „Tom Dooley“ or „Knocking on Heavens door“

The first song I wrote …

Captain Poon: I had a rock´n´roll band in high school named Riff Raff, we were obsessed with Ac/Dc, so I remember I did my best to write tunes that sounded just like them. Of course they were´t anywhere near Ac/Dc but a song I wrote called „Rip it Up“, I still remember as a proud moment in early songwriting.

The first song I performed live …

Captain Poon: „Running Free“ Iron Maiden

The song to my first kiss …

Captain Poon: Ha,ha,“Black Velvet“, Allanah Myles is at least one I remember.

The first song on the mixtape for her/him …

Captain Poon: To the one I kissed? No idea, maybe something by Falco, haha.

The song to my „First Time“ …

Captain Poon: I`m not sure if there was any music to accompany this, but the first girl I had sex with she played the record „Hold Me Up“ by Goo Goo Dolls over and over again. So my bet will be a song from that one.

The first song that made me cry

Captain Poon: I didn´t cry that easy from songs when I was younger, it´s more of that now. Maybe „A Little Bag of Gloom“ by Monster Magnet.

The first song I downloaded from the internet …

Captain Poon: Never did much of that, but I do remember I downloaded the song „Psycho Circus“ by Kiss at some point.

The first song I listened to in my first car …

Captain Poon: „Locomotive“ Motörhead

The first song I would ban from the radio …

Captain Poon: „What´s up“ 4Non Blondes

And the last song …

Captain Poon: „Dancing on the Ceiling“ Lionel Ritchie

Bloodlights on Facebook

Bloodlights – Pulling No Punches (Stream)