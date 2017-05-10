Captain We’re Sinking – Trying Year

Captain We’re Sinking veröffentlichen mit Trying Year den ersten Song ihres neuen (END.LICH!) Albums The King of No Man.

Captain We’re Sinking sind in Deutschland noch eher als Geheimtipp <Anspieltipps: The Future Is Cancelled (Album) und Montreal(Single)> zu handeln. Mag schlichtweg daran liegen, dass sich die Band bislang nicht zu Konzerten in Deutschland hat hinreißen (Oder hab ich da was verpasst?) lassen. Dabei wäre es doch so einfach: Schnell den großen Bruder gefragt. Der spielt in Europa nämliche ausverkaufte Club-Shows und holt sich mit seiner Band bei jeder Festival-Show reihenweise neue Fans.

Captain-We’re-Sinking-Frontmann Bob Barnett ist nämlich der kleine Bruder von Greg, Sänger und Gitarrist bei The Menzingers. Dieser Fakt ist auch keine große Fan-Trivia; wenn Du schon mal bei Captain We’re Sinking reingehört hat, wirst Du unweigerlich gedacht haben, Dir bislang unbekannte The Menzingers-Songs in der Playlist zu haben: Zu ähnlich sind Klangfarbe und Gesangsmelodien aus dem Hause Barnett. Und auch die Songs der beiden Bands haben den gleichen hymnenhaften Power-Pop.

Im Juni veröffentlichen Captain We’re Sinking nun ihr neues Album The King Of No Man. Trying Year ist die erste Single. Anhören! Und dann hoffen, dass Greg den Bruder samt Band einfach als Support einpackt, wenn The Menzingers wieder auf Tour kommen.

Captain We’re Sinking – Trying Year

Trying Year – Lyrics

Well I don’t know/ but I think we should go/ the sky grows darker by the minute/ now all is forgiven/ lets take everything for granted/ it’s the end of days yeah we’re all okay/ it’s been a really trying year/ it’s been a really hard year/ take it back now I don’t think you’re right this time/ you think you have it so bad/ you think that you have the worst life/ mid twenty-somethings so tired and bored to death/ mid twenty-somethings up to their necks in crippling death/ we’re untouchable/ we’re young unloveables/ put your hands over your mouth/ don’t move and don’t make a sound/ will we make it out of this?/ we’ll make it out of this/ I don’t know/ it’s been a really trying year/ it’s been a really hard year/

Ähnliche Beiträge