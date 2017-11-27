Caution — der neue Song von Tiny Moving Parts

Tiny Moving Parts geben mit Caution mal wieder ein Lebenszeichen von sich. Der neue Song reiht sich nahtlos in das Material des gefeierten Albums Celebrate ein. Hier gibt’s den Song samt Video.

Nach der derben Enttäuschung, dass man Tiny Moving Parts nach der Tourabsage von Knuckle Puck vorerst nicht live zu Gesicht bekommt, hat das Minnesota-Trio ein kleines Trostpflaster parat: einen neuen Song. „Caution“ macht da weiter, wo das letzte Album Celebrate, welches Tiny Moving Parts zu so etwas wie DER Band 2016 machte, aufhörte. Blink 182eske Gesangsmelodien,, Dylan Mattheisen kniedelt mit sich selbst um die Wette, während seine Cousins William und Matthew Chevalier für die rhythmische Abwechslung sorgen. Und trotzdem geht trotz der musikalischen Vertracktheit wieder mal die Extraportion Ohrwurm nicht verloren. Niemand MathPopPunkCored schöner als Tiny Moving Parts. Und grinst so Honigkuchenpferd-dämlich, während Teenager-Unsinn im Video gestiftet wird. Gotta love Tiny Moving Parts. Besonders, wenn es bald weiteres neues Material gibt.In Form eines Albums zum Beispiel. Mehr bald….hier.

Tiny Moving Parts – Caution

Caution – Lyrics

The caution tape that you’ve wrapped around my brain has continued to stay as I’m waiting for a break. Constantly connecting dots. Trying my best, consuming facts. All I’ve learned is what’s done is done, and you can not change the past. Helping or hurting? I am numb. I haven’t felt anything in days. Confusion is key as I am locked inside, or am I just really gone? A constant strain right behind my face. I’m still waiting for a slight break. I know we’re just different. Keep drinking from the same cup, it’ll fill you up. It’ll keep you numb. Simplify the motions. Counteract the movements. Don’t think twice because this is love. You are caffeine in my bloodstream. You are the energy hidden in between two muscles sleeping. Please don’t wake me up. I miss myself too much. All I have is patience. We all lose strength someday. I’ve been waiting for a slight break.

