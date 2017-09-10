Chadwick Stokes (Dispatch, State Radio) über seine ersten Songs

Dispatch haben ihr neues Album „America, Location 12“ nicht nur veröffentlicht, sondern verschenken die Songs auch, wenn ihr Chadwick Stokes und Co. eure Mail-Adresse da lasst. Kurz bevor Dispatch auf Tour gehen, hat der Sänger uns seine „ersten Songs“ geschickt.

Zum Download von „America, Location 12“

Interview mit Chadwick Stokes

Die Playlist könnt ihr euch unten dazu anhören.

The first song I can remember …

Chadwick Stokes: „Aquarius“ from Hair

The first song I have bought …

Chadwick Stokes: „Long Tall Sally“ by the Beatles

The first song I could play on an instrument …

Chadwick Stokes: „Mother“ by Pink Floyd

The first song I wrote …

Chadwick Stokes: An adaptation of a poem my mom wrote, when she was a teenager.

The first song I performed live …

Chadwick Stokes: „Stray Cat Strut“ by Stray Cats

The song to my first kiss …

Chadwick Stokes: My girlfriend liked Enya.

The first song on the mixtape for her/him …

Chadwick Stokes: „Sympathy for the Devil“ by The Rolling Stones

The song to my „First Time“ …

Chadwick Stokes: „Slow Ride“ by Foghat

The first song that made me cry

Chadwick Stokes: „Flesh Failures“ (Let The Sunshine In) from Hair

The first song I downloaded from the internet …

Chadwick Stokes: Sly and Family Stone’s „If You Want Me to Stay“

The first song I listened to in my first car …

Chadwick Stokes: „Lithium“ by Nirvana

The first song I would ban from the radio …

Chadwick Stokes: „Brick House“

And the last song …

Chadwick Stokes: „Suzanne“ by Leonard Cohen sung by Nina Simone

Playlist: Chadwick Stokes – 1st Songs