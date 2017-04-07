Chris Cresswell von The Flatliners im Interview (english)

The Flatliners just released their new album „Inviting Light“ and they come to Europe joining The Menzingers. Chris Cresswell answered some questions about his „1st Songs“.

„The 1st Song“ with Chris Cresswell

The first song I can remember …

Chris Cresswell – The Flatliners: The „rock and roll“ my brother and I would request my Grandma play on her piano when we were kids. I have no idea what actual song it was though!

The first song I have bought …

Chris: The first album I ever bought myself was Rancid’s „…And Out Come The Wolves“. I got my mom to drive me to the mall the day it came out. I think I was 8 years old.

The first song I could play on an instrument …

Chris: „Smells Like Teen Spirit“ by Nirvana on guitar. Classic, right?

The first song I wrote …

Chris: I think it was called „Sorry Dad If You’re Watching The Hockey Game…“ We used to jam in my parents‘ basement, which didn’t have a door, so my folks were forced to not only sit through the brutal process of four teenagers learning how to play music, but also have the TV at full-volume to try to drown it out. Thanks guys!

„The 90’s were cool, weren’t they?“

The first song I performed live …

Chris: There’s a really good chance it was „2, 3, Foreskin“ by an extremely short-lived band that came before The Flatliners. At a house party. This is the same band that penned the instant classic „Sorry Dad If You’re Watching The Hockey Game…“

The song to my first kiss …

Chris: I’m not entirely sure… Having grown up in the 90’s, I can only assume it would have been either something by the Smashing Pumpkins or Ace of Bass. The 90’s were cool, weren’t they?

The first song on the mixtape for her/him …

Chris: „Silly Girl“ by the Descendents

The song to my „First Time“ …

Chris: Whatever song was playing in the background of the film „Death To Smoochy“

The first song that made me cry

Chris: „Brick“ by Ben Folds

The first song I downloaded from the internet …

Chris: Probably something by Blink 182 or Korn. Weird, right?

The first song I listened to in my first car …

Chris: „Marriage“ by Attack In Black

The first song I would ban from the radio …

Chris: The first song I want to hear every day of my life is „Sugah Daddy“ by D’Angelo

And the last song …

Chris: The last song I listened to today was „Oxygen“ by Catfish and the Bottlemen

The Flatliners – Human Party Trick