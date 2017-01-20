Don’t Stop Now — Benefizsampler gegen Trump am Inauguration Day

Mit der Cover-Compilation „Don’t Stop Now“ stellen sich Künstler wie The Menzingers, Laura Stevenson, Jeff Rosenstock am Inauguration Day gegen Donald Trump.

„This compilation is an expression of love, anger, hope and protest on Inauguration Day. Let it serve as a reminder that the fight for justice is not over, that the celebration of diversity is essential to progress, that we must work together for what is fair and good. Can’t stop. Won’t Stop. Don’t stop now.“

Mit diesen Worten rufen 38 Bands und KünstlerInnen in Form der Cover-Compilation „Don’t Stop Now“ dazu auf, bloß nicht aufzugeben, nachdem Donald Trump nach der bitteren Realität des Inauguration Day nun tatsächlich das Amt des US-Präsidenten bekleidet. Darunter u.a.: Laura Stevenson, The Menzingers, Jeff Rosenstock, PJ Bond oder Jon Loudon von Restorations, die sich an Songs von Against Me, PUP, Bikini Kill, Bright Eyes, den Beatles, Rage Against The Machine oder den Weakerthans bedienen.

Die am Inauaguration Day veröffentlichten Songs sind ein Benefiz-Sampler, dessen Einnahmen komplett an die American Civil Liberties Union gehen. Die ACLU ist eine Organisation, die sich für Bürgerrechte, Meinungsfreiheit, das Recht auf Schutz der Privatsphäre, ein Recht auf Abtreibung, für die Gleichberechtigung von Homosexuellen, gegen die Todesstrafe und Polizeibrutalität und auch oft für die Trennung von Kirche und Staat einsetzt. Die Künstler schließen mit den Worten: „Each dollar donated will help protect the people of the United States, especially those most vulnerable, from the reckless authority of a Trump presidency.“

< <a href="http://dontstopnowacollectionofcovers.bandcamp.com/album/dont-stop-now-a-collection-of-covers">Don’t stop now: a collection of covers by Don’t Stop Now: a collection of covers</a>

Don’t Stop Now – Tracklist

01. Laura Stevenson — “Tower Song” (Townes Van Zandt Cover)

02. Swanning — “After The Gold Rush” (Neil Young Cover)

03. Brittany Corrigan With The Sidekicks — “Revolver” (Rage Against The Machine Cover)

04. Matt Schimelfenig (Three Man Cannon) — “I’m Only Sleeping” (The Beatles Cover)

05. Abi Reimold — “Those Were The Days” (Angel Olsen Cover)

06. Bartley, Clarke, Harris, & Harvey — “Strangers” (The Kinks Cover)

07. Ryan Azada — “American Hearts” (A.A. Bondy Cover)

08. Jon Loudon (Restorations) — “Land Locked Blues” (Bright Eyes Cover)

09. Allegra Anka (Cayetana) — “Back Against The Wall” (PUP Cover)

10. Jeff Rosenstock — “Jet Ski” (Bikini Kill Cover)

11. Molar — “What Kind Of Monster Are You” (Slant 6 Cover)

12. Constant Champion — “A Distorted Reality Is Now a Necessity to Be Free” (Elliott Smith Cover)

13. Hurry — “Los Vigilantes” (New Order Cover)

14. Chris Farren — “Bamboo Bones” (Against Me! Cover)

15. Anika Pyle — “Dark Moon” (Bonnie Guitar Cover)

16. Cave People — “Unsatisfied” (The Replacements Cover)

17. Grace Vonderkuhn — “We’re Gonna Rise” (The Breeders Cover)

18. Carly Comando (Slingshot Dakota) — “Hey, That’s No Way To Say Goodbye” (Leonard Cohen Cover)

19. Augusta Koch (Cayetana) — “Love, Love, Love” (The Mountain Goats Cover)

20. Radiator Hospital — “Wet As A Cloud” (Fred Thomas Cover)

21. Strange Relations — “Disorder” (New Order Cover)

22. Heart Harbor — “Imagine” (John Lennon Cover)

23. Broad Coast — “Wolves At The Door (Dave Bazan Cover)

24. PJ Bond — “I Want To Learn A Love Song” (Harry Chapin Cover)

25. Mimi Gallagher — “Prosthetic Head” (Green Day Cover)

26. Manhattan Side Project — “Something In The Way” (Nirvana Cover)

27. Jack MacCann — “Dynamite Shovel” (The Wonder Years Cover)

28. Littler — “This Is The Day” (The The Cover)

29. Lifted Bells — “All I Want” (Joni Mitchell Cover)

30. Lisa Prank — “Passionate Kisses” (Lucinda Williams Cover)

31. Ian Graham — “Why Do You Do This To Yourself” (Evan Dando Cover)

32. Feminine Issues — “Eart Death” (Baths Cover)

33. Expert Timing — “Confessions Of A Futon Revolutionist” (The Weakethans Cover)

34. Perry Shall & Amos Pitsch — “Important In Your Life” (Jonathan Richman Cover)

35. Hemming — “Heroes” (David Bowie Cover)

36. Ben Hughes (Night Windows) — “Rise Up With Fists” (Jenny Lewis & The Watson Twins Cover)

37. The Menzingers — “24 Frames” (Jason Isbell Cover)

38. Marisa Dabise (Mannequin Pussy) & Pat Conaboy (Spirit Of The Beehive — “My Guitar” (Dear Nora Cover)

