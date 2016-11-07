Election Day Chords — Songs zur Wahl in den USA

Hier kommt der Soundtrack zur Wahl in den USA. Landet Hillary Clinton den Favoritensieg? Macht Donald Trump das Comeback Kid? Oder hackt Russland die Wahlcomputer und wir müssen noch zwei weitere Monate Wahlkampf ertragen? Uns egal: Nachrichten aus, Anlage an! Das sind unsere Songs zur Wahl in den USA.

Der GETADDICTED-Soundtrack zur Wahl in den USA

Wir veröffentlichen keine geleakten Emails, wir pöbeln nicht (na gut…selten) auf Twitter, wir zwingen unsere Vorgänger nicht zur Stimmungsmache, weil wir selber kein Ass mehr im Ärmel haben. Wir (the German people) geben auch keine sinnlosen transatlantischen Empfehlungen an die Dear Americans. Wir drehen nur die Anlage für die folgenden Songs auf und warten auf News von der Wahl in den USA.

Bad Religion- American Jesus

I feel sorry for the earth’s population, ‚cause so few live in the U.S.A. At least the foreigners can copy our morality, they can visit but they cannot stay.

Desaparecidos – The Left Is Right

Woody Guthrie – Old Man Trump

I suppose Old Man Trump knows Just how much Racial Hate he stirred up.

Guided By Voices – Vote For Me Dummy

And vote for dummy. I’ll tell you the truth. Then I’ll tell you a joke.

Propagandhi – A People’s History of the World

You can vote however the fuck you want, but power still calls all the shots. And, believe it or not, even if democracy broke loose, they’ll just make the economy scream until we vote responsibly.

Green Day – American Idiot

Now everybody do the propaganda. And sing along to the age of paranoia.

Hawthorne Heights – Ohio Is for Lovers

Because my heart is in Ohio.

The White Stripes – Icky Thump

White Americans, what? Nothing better to do? Why don’t you kick yourself out? You’re an immigrant too?

Strike Anywhere – The Promise

One vote alone won’t take back everything they steal.

NOFX – The Decline

America’s for sale, and you can get a good deal on it. And make a healthy profit – or maybe, tear it apart.

