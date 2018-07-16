Erlend Hjelvik verlässt Kvelertak – Update: Band hat schon einen neuen Sänger

Erlend Hjelvik ist als Sänger bei Kvelertak ausgestiegen. UPDATE: Die Band hat aber wohl schon Ersatz parat.

Auf Facebook hat Kvelertak-Sänger Erlend Hjelvik seinen Ausstieg aus der Band verkündet. Die Gründe: die Anstrengungen und Strapazen des Rock’n’Roll Lifestyle, unterschiedliche Ziele und Bedürfnisse und die fehlende Motivation, das kräftezehrende Leben in einer Band durchzuziehen. Anscheinend ist der Ausstieg von Erlend Hjelvik ein abrupter: Auch vier noch eigentlich anstehende Festivalsshows werden Kvelertak nicht spielen. wird er mit Kevelertak nicht mehr spielen. Es gibt also keine Möglichkeit des Abschiednehmens für die Fans. Wie und ob es für Kvelertak weitergeht, ist bislang nicht bekannt. UPDATE: Nur ein paar Stunden nach dem Abschied von Erlend Hjelvik verkündeten die verbliebenen Kvelertak-Mitglieder auf Facebook, dass es bereits einen Ersatz gebe, der schon bei den anstehenden Festivalshows vorgestellt werde. Außerdem plane man ein neues Album für 2019.

Hier das Statement von Erlend Hjelvik in voller Länge:

Hey, Erlend here, there is no easy way to say this, so I’ll just get straight to it.

It’s necessary for me to part ways with Kvelertak.

The experience of building a successful band has been fun and rewarding but has also been equally intense and challenging. Over the years, this has taken its toll. As we’ve been developing personally and professionally, our individual goals, needs and motivations have changed, leading us in different directions.

Though it is a heavy decision to leave a life I’ve been living and breathing for the last decade, I feel happy and excited to explore new possibilities for the future.

Regrettably, due to circumstances out of my control, I am not able to perform the last four shows in Norway this summer. I apologize to the festival organizers and fans planning on these shows.

I would like to thank Bjarte, Kjetil, Maciek, Marvin and Vidar, our crew, bands we’ve toured with and everyone else who has worked with Kvelertak. Most importantly, I appreciate our awesome fans that have made everything possible. I’m very proud and grateful for everything we’ve accomplished as Kvelertak. I am genuinely thankful for everything we’ve experienced together and wish the band the best of luck and success in the future.

Kvelertakk for meg!

Erlend Hjelvik

Hier die Verkündung des neuen Kvelertak-Söngers:

„We have known for a while that Erlend has planned to step down, so we have had the necessary time to plan the way going forward and also find a new vocalist for Kvelertak. The original plan was to finish up the festival season with Erlend, but as Erlend is not able to do so, we are therefore proudly announcing our newest member at the upcoming show Friday, July 20th, at Fjellparken, Norway.

We would like to thank Erlend Hjelvik for his contribution to the band, and wish him all the best for the future.

-Vidar, Maciek, Bjarte, Marvin, Kjetil“

KVELERTAK auf GETADDICTED

Ähnliche Beiträge