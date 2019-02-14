Familiar Drugs — Alexisonfire veröffentlichen erste Single seit mehr als zehn Jahren
Alexisonfire veröffentlichen ihren ersten neuen Song seit über 10 Jahren. Du kannst Dir Familiar Drugs ab sofort hier anhören. Außerdem streamt the only band ever heute Nacht ein Livekonzert, , kündigt vier Riesenshows an, hat Pläne für mehr Material und mehr Live-Termine. Alles hier.
*Breaking News*: Alexisonfire haben soeben tatsächlich ihren ersten neuen Song seit über 10 Jahren veröffentlicht. Seit Anfang Februar schwirrte eine in Russland geleakte Single-Ankündigung für den 15. Februar durchs Netz. Alexisonfire schossen Hals über Kopf einen kryptischen Teaser im gleichen Look raus. Also schien die Info nicht komplett aus der Luft gegriffen. Nachdem wir uns in dem Zuge bei den üblichen Verdächtigen erkundigten, setzten sich die Puzzleteile nach und nach zusammen.
Und jetzt können wir es endlich rausposaunen: the only band ever is back! Und George Pettit, Dallas Green, Wade MacNeil, Chris Steele und Jordan Hastings haben hörbar Spaß daran. Familiar Drugs startet im Kyuss-Modus, lässt dann den wütend bellenden George von der Leine und in Pre-Chorus und Refrain sorgen dann Dallas und Wade für den charakteristischen AOF-Vocalsound. Knallt das Teil.
Kamen Alexisonfire in den letzten Jahren lediglich für sporadische, exklusive Live-Auftritte zusammen, ist Familiar Drugs der Auftakt zu einer Rückkehr als „richtige“Band. Denn parallel zu Familiar Drugs gibt es neue Show-Termine und Absichtsbekundungen eines neuen Albums. Dazu heute um 16 Uhr mehr. Jetzt erstmal Familiar Drugs (hier auf allen Plattformen) anhören.
Alexisonfire – Familiar Drugs:
Alexisonfire – live 2019
Mehrere Hördurchgänge später: So, wir sprachen gerade von Shows. Derer gibt es konkret erstmal vier – und zwar in New York, LA, Toronto und London. Auch wenn das jetzt alles nicht um die Ecke ist, dürfte gerade der London-Termin ein paar Konzert-Groundhopper antriggern. Denn Alexisonfire werden die UK-Hauptstadt an einem Samstag (1. Juni 2019) besuchen. Ort des Geschehens: der Alexandra Palace. Berühmtberüchtigt als Austragungsort der Dart-WM, ist der Ally Pally für Konzerte eine feiste, dicke Location.
01.06. –UK –London, Alexandra Palace
08.06. –US –New York, Terminal 5
13.06. –US –Los Angeles, The Wiltern
15.06. –CAN –Toronto, The Budweiser Stage
HEUTE NACHT: ALEXISONFIRE – LIVESTREAM
Um ihre Rückkehr und die neue Single zu feiern ist die Band in der Nacht von Freitag auf Samstag (2:00 Uhr deutscher Zeit) zu Gast beim kanadischen Radiohost George Stroumboulopoulos in der „Strombo Show“. Dort wird die Band „Familiar Drugs“ sowie weitere Klassiker live spielen. Der komplette Auftritt wird als Video aus „Strombos House“ über die Facebookseite der Band unter www.facebook.com/AOFofficial gestreamt.
Und sonst so? Es wird im Laufe 2019 noch mehr neue Songs von Alexisonfire geben, und auch neue Livedates. Dann hoffentlich auch „bei uns“. Irgendwann wird es sicher auch eine Platte geben, aber konkretes verrät die Band zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt noch nicht. Die Band will erstmal einfach Spaß haben und ausgewählt Sachen spielen & veröffentlichen. Lassen wir Sänger George einfach selber zu Wort kommen:
„ From the pen/laptop/desk/bed of George Pettit (vocalist of Alexisonfire)
We have music coming out so management tells me we need an updated band bio.
Rarely read, often overlooked, but nonetheless necessary. First, here are some general
Wikipedia bullet points about AOF.
• 2001: Band forms playing their own brand of screamo, post hardcore, screamin‘
emo, melodic hardcore, melodic post screamo, post melodic hardcore etc.
• 2001-2012: Band tours the world (LOTS) and releases 4 albums that all go
Platinum in Canada
• Various awards are won
• 2012 AOF breaks up
• 2015 AOF reforms and begins playing shows again
That’s really the Cole’s Notes until this point. Here are the goods you won’t get on
Wikipedia.
In the post-break up and reforming world of Alexisonfire, we have continued to hang
out. We are all still close friends. With all of us firmly entrenched in our own lives outside
of Alexisonfire, it has been difficult to align schedules to write a full-length album, but
our sporadic practices have proven to be quite productive. “Familiar Drugs” is our first
releasable effort.
Here’s another bit you won’t get from Wikipedia. Alexisonfire is better now than we ever
were – both live and in the studio. We’re excited to explore creatively at the helm of a
band which at the same time feels very nostalgic and very current.
Looking forward to whatever happens next.
~ George Frederick Douglas Pettit ”
Alexisonfire – Familiar Drugs – Lyrics
Feeling the breeze of change
Lethargy rolls over me again
Like sap over a midge
Is it real or just pretend?
It’s alive in the dark
And it knows where I’m going to be
Forever returning again and again
Into the house
Into the den
Elastic
stretched and strained
I know I could change
This shirt is ripped and stained
And your pushing familiar drugs again
You’re pushing it
I can’t resist
I feel you under my skin
Pushing familiar drugs again
You’re pushing it
I can’t resist
I feel you
under my skin
Pushing familiar drugs again
Feeling the turning tides
Indifference takes hold again
Like mist over the lake
Is it real or is it fake?
I’ll go with the gravity
Let the current take me where it please
Right down the fucking drain
Into my lungs
Into my veins
Elastic stretched and strained
I know I could change
This shirt is ripped and stained
And you’re pushing familiar drugs again
You’re pushing it
I can’t resist
I feel you under my skin
Pushing familiar drugs again
You’re pushing it
Ican’t resist
I feel you under my skin
Pushing familiar drugs again
You’re pushing familiar drugs
You’re pushing familiar drugs again
You keep pushing familiar drugs
You keep pushing familiar drugs again and again
Foto: Vanessa Heins