Feeling the breeze of change

Lethargy rolls over me again

Like sap over a midge

Is it real or just pretend?

It’s alive in the dark

And it knows where I’m going to be

Forever returning again and again

Into the house

Into the den

Elastic

stretched and strained

I know I could change

This shirt is ripped and stained

And your pushing familiar drugs again

You’re pushing it

I can’t resist

I feel you under my skin

Pushing familiar drugs again

You’re pushing it

I can’t resist

I feel you

under my skin