Greg Graffin — „Making Time“ vom Solo-Album „Millport“
Making Time ist der neue Song des Solo-Albums von Bad-Religion-Sänger Greg Graffin. Backing Band auf „Millport“ sind niemand geringeres als Social Distortion.
Der Bad Religion-Frontmann Greg Graffin kündigt für den 10. März sein neues Solo-Album „Millport“ an, das auf Mr Bretts Label ANTI- Records erscheinen wird. Der Bandkollege und Epitaph-Boss Gurewitz hat das Album auch direkt produziert. Als Backing Band konnte er niemand geringeres als Jonny „Two Bags“ Wickersham, Brent Harding und David Hidalgo, allesamt eigentlich bei Social Distortion unterwegs, gewinnen. Hier kommt mit Making Time ein Vorgeschmack.