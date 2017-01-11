2008_Bad_Religion02_thumb

Greg Graffin — „Making Time“ vom Solo-Album „Millport“

Making Time ist der neue Song des Solo-Albums von Bad-Religion-Sänger Greg Graffin. Backing Band auf „Millport“ sind niemand geringeres als Social Distortion.

Der Bad Religion-Frontmann Greg Graffin kündigt für den 10. März sein neues Solo-Album „Millport“ an, das auf Mr Bretts Label ANTI- Records erscheinen wird. Der Bandkollege und Epitaph-Boss Gurewitz hat das Album auch direkt produziert. Als Backing Band konnte er niemand geringeres als Jonny „Two Bags“ Wickersham, Brent Harding und David Hidalgo, allesamt eigentlich bei Social Distortion unterwegs, gewinnen. Hier kommt mit Making Time ein Vorgeschmack.

Greg Graffin – Making Time

BAD RELIGION auf GETADDICTED
Kategorien
MediatickerNews
Tags:
Anti RecordsBad ReligionEpitaphGreg GraffinSocial Distortion

Instagram

  • Wir bleiben dabei keinmenschistillegal keinbockaufnazis refugeeswelcome nonazis nopegida buntstattbraun noafdhellip
  • Die Sternsinger sind wieder unterwegs Alte Tradition neue Lieder punkbleibtpunkhellip
  • Wir mssen nur ganz fest dran glauben 2016 fuck2016 2017hellip
  • PUP gehen auf Tour und nehmen Newmoon als Support mithellip
  • So siehts aus lemmy justinbieber motorhead kln friedabar pisseworbs saufenhellip
  • Und was geht bei euch Silvester? damneddan mit Kollege merchfriesehellip

Letzte Beiträge

Back to Top