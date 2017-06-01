Hot Water Music: neue Single „Never Going Back“, neues Album „Light It Up“
Mit „Never Going Back“ haben Hot Water Music die erste Single ihres neuen Albums „Light It Up“ veröffentlicht.
Fünf Jahre ist es dann auch schon wieder her, dass Hot Water Music mit „Exister“ ein Studio-Album veröffentlicht haben. „Light It Up“ soll am 24. September bei Rise Records veröffentlicht werden und zwölf Songs enthalten. Zum ersten Mal seit „Fuel For The Hate Game“ – also seit 20 Jahren – haben Hot Water Music ein Album komplett in Eigenregie aufgenommen. Die erste Single „Never Going Back“ klingt zwar nicht so schroff wie etwa „Turnstile“, hat aber trotzdem ziemlichen Hymnen-Charakter.
Live werden Hot Water Music die Songs von „Light It Up“ erstmal in den USA auf diversen Festivals präsentieren.
Hot Water Music – Never Going Back
Never Going Back – Lyrics
Had a strong reaction waking up
It took a lot of reacting to get up
To walk away with pride intact
Walk away from heart attack
On tight lines of certain wreck and rut
We take our licks and harden up inside
At least for a little while we don’t feel like dying
Slow down my mind for it’ll all subside
The storm is bound to pass in time.
I’m Never Going Back.
I’m Never Going
Back to the alley where I woke
with doldrums I thought I’d never know
Shook it off with a shot of fact,
contemplated a shot to regret,
on tight lines of certain wreck and rut
We take our licks and harden up inside
At least for a little while we don’t feel like dying
Slow down my mind for it’ll all subside
The Storm is bound to pass in time.
If you rest you rust
Trade sorrow in for trust
If you rest you rust
Follow the light out
If you rest you rust
Trade sorrow in for trust
If you rest you rust
Find your ground and follow the light out