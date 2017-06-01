Hot Water Music: neue Single „Never Going Back“, neues Album „Light It Up“

Mit „Never Going Back“ haben Hot Water Music die erste Single ihres neuen Albums „Light It Up“ veröffentlicht.

Fünf Jahre ist es dann auch schon wieder her, dass Hot Water Music mit „Exister“ ein Studio-Album veröffentlicht haben. „Light It Up“ soll am 24. September bei Rise Records veröffentlicht werden und zwölf Songs enthalten. Zum ersten Mal seit „Fuel For The Hate Game“ – also seit 20 Jahren – haben Hot Water Music ein Album komplett in Eigenregie aufgenommen. Die erste Single „Never Going Back“ klingt zwar nicht so schroff wie etwa „Turnstile“, hat aber trotzdem ziemlichen Hymnen-Charakter.

Live werden Hot Water Music die Songs von „Light It Up“ erstmal in den USA auf diversen Festivals präsentieren.

Hot Water Music – Never Going Back

Never Going Back – Lyrics

Had a strong reaction waking up

It took a lot of reacting to get up

To walk away with pride intact

Walk away from heart attack

On tight lines of certain wreck and rut

We take our licks and harden up inside

At least for a little while we don’t feel like dying

Slow down my mind for it’ll all subside

The storm is bound to pass in time.

I’m Never Going Back.

I’m Never Going

Back to the alley where I woke

with doldrums I thought I’d never know

Shook it off with a shot of fact,

contemplated a shot to regret,

on tight lines of certain wreck and rut

We take our licks and harden up inside

At least for a little while we don’t feel like dying

Slow down my mind for it’ll all subside

The Storm is bound to pass in time.

If you rest you rust

Trade sorrow in for trust

If you rest you rust

Follow the light out

If you rest you rust

Trade sorrow in for trust

If you rest you rust

Find your ground and follow the light out