Hot Water Music und Tim Barry spielen „Simple Song“ von Avail in Köln

Hot Water Music und Tim Barry spielen „Simple Song“ von Avail

Hot Water Music spielen vier Konzerte in Europa und haben Tim Barry und The Flatliners als Support mit dabei. Und was dann geschah, wollte ich schon immer mal schreiben: Tim Barry spielt mit Hot Water Music „Simple Song“ von Avail.

Auch wenn sich die Avail nie offiziell aufgelöst haben, gab es seit 2007 keine Live-Shows der Band. Sänger Tim Barry lässt auch alle Nachfragen zu einer Reunion in der Regel abblitzen. Umso überraschender war es, als der Barry zur ersten Zugabe mit Hot Water Music in Köln auf die Bühne kam und ohne Ansage „Simple Song“ angespielt wurde. Mittlerweile sind Aufnahmen davon im Netz aufgetaucht.

Wer den Auftritt gesehen hat, dem dürfte dieser mindestens ein Schmunzeln aufs Gesicht gezaubert habe. Da stand ein mittelalter Mann auf der Bühne, der schon länger keine Songs seiner alten Band gespielt hat. Sein Tweet klingt ähnlich melancholisch:

Wir haben beim Mitsingen ein kleines Tränchen unterdrückt. Und auch Hot Water Music haben offenbar Spaß gehabt:

Abschließend gab’s dann noch „True Believer“ von den Bouncing Souls. Chuck Ragan fand später auch noch nette Worte auf seinem privaten Instagram-Account.

