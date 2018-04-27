Hot Water Music und Tim Barry spielen „Simple Song“ von Avail

The band Avail were always a huge inspiration to @hotwatermusicofficial and the guys that made up the band taught us more than they’ll ever really know. @_tim_barry_ in many ways was like our big brother and someone we always had respect for. Over the years I’ve had the pleasure to get to know this gentle giant and have played countless shows and have logged countless miles. Proud to say we had the chance for a few more. This Photo by @stevedidoni is from one of the nights Tim joined HWM on stage to sing one of our favorite Avail songs, “Simple Song.” #Avail #timbarry #hotwatermusic #hwm #tourlife

