Interview with Silverstein on „Dead Reflection“ (engl.)

Silverstein just released their new album „Dead Reflection“. We sent Josh Bradford our short interview „Fünf Fragezeichen“.

GETADDICTED: Give us three keywords to describe your album!

Josh Bradford: Melodic, Aggressive, Catchy

GETADDICTED: Each recording is usually “the best we’ve ever recorded”. Tell us why these songs are better than everything you did before and better than the rest of the world!

Josh Bradford: We have never before spent so much time and effort fine tuning every aspect of every song BEFORE entering the studio. Because of this the sound is more polished while the performances are more raw and real!

GETADDICTED: There can be only one! Which songs is your favourite on the new album? Give us a short impression of the moment/day/week/year when you wrote the song or developed the idea of that special song!

Josh Bradford: One of the tracks that gives me the most „feels“ is the final song, „Wake Up“. It was written as a reflection of the global political climate. It’s inspiration was based around the time a certain someone announced his plans for a certain thinly veiled racist „travel ban“…

GETADDICTED: Describe (in three sentences) why you chose this album title!

Josh Bradford: It perfectly sums up the records common themes of feeling empty, lost and lifeless… and it sounds bad-ass!

GETADDICTED: Between which records would your album appear in your CD/LP-Rack?

Josh Bradford: If we’re talkin‘ alphabetical, it would between Silverchair and Silversun Pickups!

