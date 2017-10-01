Iron Chic – You Can’t Stay Here (Review & Lyrics)

Singalong-Punkrock war lange nicht mehr so traurig wie auf You Can’t Stay Here von Iron Chic. Die Band verarbeitet auf ihrem neuen Album den Tod des langjährigen Bandmitglieds Rob Mc Allister und haut uns dementsprechend lärmigen Punkrock’n’Roll mit ganz viel flauem Magen und ganz wenig Optimismus um die Ohren. Damit es mit dem Singalong auch live reibungslos funktioniert, findest Du zusätzlich zum Review auch die Lyrics von You Can’t Stay Here.

Der Verlust eines geliebten Menschen ist immer hart, wird aber noch härter, wenn diese Person im gleichen Alter war. Das hört man Iron Chic auf You Can’t Stay Here an. Auf dem neuen Album findet sich in nahezu jedem Song der Tod ihres langjährigen Bandmitglieds Rob McAllister wieder. Der starb im Januar 2016 plötzlich und unerwartet.

Dass es auf dem selbstproduzierten Album — You Can’t Stay Here wurde im Haus von Gitarrist Phil Douglas aufgenommen — Lyrics hagelt, die nicht allzuviel Spaß versprühen: nicht verwunderlich. Beispiele gefällig? „It ain’t easy to live When you’re dyin'“ (A Headache with Pictures), „Here’s to never coming home“ (Thunderbolts!) Platz für gelegentliche Hoffnung und Optimismus gibt es in den You Can’t Stay Here-Lyrics im Gegensatz zu den Vorgängeralben nicht. Worte wie „death“ und „end“ als wiederkehrende Eckpfeiler.

Die ganze Trauer bekämpfen Iron Chic auf You Can’t Stay Here mit Riffs. Denn musikalisch setzt die Band auf gewohntes. Ausgeklügelte Arrangements oder virtuose Instrumentenkünste braucht man nicht, wenn die Songs ihre Energie aus den charakteristischen Wechseln von angezerrt über mehr verzerrt zu total verzerrt beziehen. Ein paar mal Drei- bis Vier-Akkorde-Punkrock Strophen und Refrain im Wechsel, hier und da ausnahmsweise noch ne Bridge. Und fertig! Musikalische Ausnahme auf You Can’t Stay Here: das tieftraurige, angefolkte Ruinous Calamity als vorletzter Track. Auch wenn sich die Songs auch You Can’t Stay Here (bzw bei IC generell) sehr ähneln, gibt es mit dem Dreierpack „Planes, Chest Pains, and Automobiles“, „Golgotha“ und „Profane Geometry“ (Tracks 6-8) so etwas wie einen stärksten Moment auf dem Album.

Derbe Schuld daran, dass Iron Chic trotz beschränkter musikalischer Mittel herausstechen : Phil Douglas. Der Gitarrist, der auch bei der Long Island-Legende Latterman und Tender Defender die musikalischen Strippen zieht, versteht es blendend, sowohl am Instrument und an den Reglern einem Bandsound allein mit Tritten auf den Verzerrer Dynamik zu verleihen.

Vor dem Release am 12. Oktober haben Iron Chic jetzt nach My Best Friend Is A Nihilist als zweiten Song den Album-Opener A Headache With Picture veröffentlicht.

Iron Chic – You Can’t Stay Here (Tracklist)

01 A Headache With

02 My Best Friend (Is A Nihilist)

03 You Can’t Stay Safe

04 Let’s. Get. Dangerous.

05 Thunderbolts!

06 Planes, Chest Pains, and Automobiles

07 Golgotha

08 Profane Geometry

09 Invisible Ink

10 Ruinous Calamity

11 To Shreds, You Say?

Iron Chic – You Can’t Stay Here – Lyrics

Wer als echtes/r Fangirlboy beim nächsten Konzert auch beim You Can’t Stay Here-Material textsicher sein und mehr als die Whoaaas singen will, kann jetzt weiterscrollen und sich die Lyrics zu allen Songs geben…

A Headache With Pictures

Got my feet on the street

And my head in the clouds

It ain’t easy to sleep

When you’re spinning around

I got an ocean of grief

Just pouring down on me

It comes without warning

I hope that I can keep it…

…Down on my luck

And there’s none around

Yeah it’s stupid as fuck

And I know how it sounds

Must’ve been a relief

Getting rid of me

Must feel so much lighter

Now that you’ve been unbound

–

Now I know

What emptiness is

So I’ll go it alone

Too fucking tired to bother

To dial the phone

I’m still mourning

The life that I left behind

–

You wanna settle the score

Well I’m tryin‘

Who’s selling self control

Cuz I’m buyin‘

Now I know

Now I know it all

Now I know

It ain’t easy to live

When you’re dyin‘

My Best Friend (Is A Nihilist)

It’s hard to be a human being

How can we?

When we’re not quite sure

What being human means

Should I let it die?

Or push those thoughts aside?

They never mattered anyway

–

It’s like driving a runaway hearse

And I cant stop

I just I make things worse

Come on

And take the wheel from me

And put me outta my misery

You were crying

When I sang the words

I won’t see you in hell

If I get there first

I’m tearing at the seams

But If anyone can dream

Then I can

–

Are we alive?

When the fear subsides

Does it even matter anyway?

–

It’s been a long ride

Feels like such a long time

May as well just shut my eyes

I’ve been asleep for half my life

But I’m awake now

I make mistakes and I make em loud

Make em big so they shake the ground

And now I’m making up for it

You Can’t Stay Safe

You can forgive your enemies

Be strong for the ones you love

Have grace and humility

It’s just easier to give up

You can’t stay safe

And you can’t stay here

You can start losing everything

Be scared of what’s to come

Say a prayer with a melody

Just breathing is hard enough

You can’t stay safe

And you can’t stay here

You can’t fake a memory

Be careful with what you love

Have faith in humanity

It’s easier said than done

You can’t stay safe

You can’t stay here

Let’s. Get. Dangerous.

You were a wide eyed kid

With failure

Drilled into your head

And what’s fucked up is

You went and got used to it

You got blindsided

Caught in a loop

That never ends

It’s like a wound

That never mends

You went and made peace with it

–

There’s a story told

As old as time itself

We both know life is temporary

It’s the pain you feel

The zeal when steel

Meets flesh

History writes the rest

And that’s oh so dangerous

–

You know how it is

Know how you’ll die

But never when

When you’re the type

That never bends

You just gotta break to bits

–

Worth its weight in gold

Your soul just sold itself

We both know life is kinda scary

And the fear it wields

That pierces through your chest

You know it never left

And that’s oh so dangerous

Thunderbolts!

We’re In the shadows throwing rocks

That land upon a window pane

Somewhere close a window breaks

And broken glass lets in the rain

We run and hide

While we bide our time

We whisper in the dark

Give us one more try

–

Imagine our surprise

When the darkness answered back

While we bide our time

We whisper in the dark

Give us one more try

–

Imagine our surprise

When the darkness answered back

–

We’re not finished here

Don’t walk into that light

Cant let them hear

Hear us screaming for our lives

We don’t play fair

No we don’t play at all

We walk the edge

And never fall

–

We broke our bones

We sank like stones

Drank our toast

Here’s to never coming home

Planes, Chest Pains, And Automobiles

Here on earth

Where we serve our terms

And it hurts like hell

But we do it well

I know that I’ve been thinking

Some awful things about this place

I can’t live without it

Though I can’t change

How I feel about it

–

I know that you know

There might be something off

But you can’t put your finger on it

And it feels so cold but I

I’m sweating bullets

You know that I know

There’s really something wrong

When your heart stops beating

it’s been so long and I

I just keep on forgetting

–

We’re Here on earth

And we make it work

It burns like hell

But we’ll never tell

You think that I’ve been sinking

Into a dark and distant place

And I don’t doubt it

I just can’t seem to do a thing about it

–

I know that you know

If there really was a god

He could put a fucking end to this

But that’s a ghost story that I

I just can’t believe in

You know that I know

There’s really something wrong

When your heart stops beating

But it’s been so long and I

I just keep on forgetting

Golgotha

You can’t hold much

When you break everything you touch

Even time’s fine sands

seem to blister and pop as they

Turn to glass In your hands

But you hang on tight

You’re holding on for your life

Just hoping you’ll get it right

Just hold on for one more night

It’s a new day

When It Breaks it breaks all the way

Little pieces all across the state

Really shows the years on your face

Close your eyes

trust in every step you take

As we clear a path to your grave

It’s calling out to you

–

Then we’re met with silence

Like a bomb

It’s a calm kind of violence

And I have my doubts

That we’ll make it out of life alive

So it rots inside us

So cool

But cruel and mindless

Just speak out loud

And bring yourself back to life

–

But You can’t say much

When you speak

The words turn to dust

Just hoping that you can trust

I’m holding on to you

Profane Geometry

Planning a vacation

In unmapped constellations

I’ve seen them in a dream

A thousand permutations

Adjust my calculations

But never what I mean

And nothing’s what it seems

–

When the walls start bleeding

That’s a curse worth repeating

My palms get sweaty

Yeah I’m fucked up already

The whole world’s drowning in my fist

A long way from innocent

It makes sense

When you look at it that way

–

It’s a one man operation

A no-win situation

A panoramic scene

Complex computations

And the strictest regulations

Couldn’t change the things I’ve seen

they might tell me what it means

–

When the walls start bleeding

That’s a curse worth repeating

My heart feels heavy

But it’s still pounding steady

The whole world’s getting beat to shit

No such thing as innocence

Things end and we’re heading for that day

–

My palms get sweaty

My heart feels heavy

Long way from innocent

No such thing as innocence

Invisible Ink

I think I know what’s real

Sometimes I have my doubts

If I were sure well then

What would I dream about

There’s a poetry

In the lies that spill from our mouths

But the truth that we hold inside

Is gonna start slipping out

–

We heard that life

Had something in store

But it’s coming up short

And we’re begging for more

Death’s sweet kiss

Was a bullet that missed us

We’re not giving up

Just thinking wishful

Spend the night

Face down on the floor

Just gasping for air

Until we can’t anymore

But Death’s sweet bliss

Is just a whisper

Just a whisper

–

I might just disappear

I’m so close to freaking out

Theres a hole in me

And I’m just finding out

Ruinous Calamity

Alone with the thoughts in my head

They’re buzzing like flies again

Swarming this corpse of a man

That’s all I am

And all that I’ve ever been

The how and the why and the when

It’s all I know

And knowing’s a curse in itself

–

Yeah I just don’t know what to do

I can lie to myself

But I can’t lie to you

When all our dreams are dead

I’ll start living again

I’ll start telling the truth

–

I’d like be sleeping instead

But this floor isn’t soft like a bed

It’s all I know

And knowing’s a means to an end

–

As hard as I try to pretend

This is all I am

And all that I will be again

To Shreds You Say?

It’s been a long hard year

Started fine but it ends in tears

One down

We’re that much deader

This one ain’t shaping up much better

It ain’t done with me

It ain’t done with me

Setting sail for some nasty weather

Same old shit just a little bit wetter

And it ends right here

Burst into flames when the sun appears

Cause you’re done with we

Yeah you’re done with me

–

I was wrong when I thought you might

Somehow always be in my life

You’d hold on to me

And never let go

Now Home feels like a prison cell

It’s my own special kind of hell

I’ve got the key

But nowhere to go

–

Now one thing is clear

I’m face to face with my greatest fear

I’m a stone

Baby you’re a feather

Just leave me in the ground forever

And don’t mind me

Yeah don’t mind me

–

I was wrong and you were right

You gave me the best years of my life

I’ll hold on to these

Hold on to these

Hold on to these

And never let go

–

I was playing with matches

Now I sift through the ashes

It’s cold now

The fire’s out

I might never be warm again

And the rain comes to wash it down

worse to burn than it is to drown

Let the cool water

Fill my lungs

And I won’t have to breathe again

–

Like a ship on the ocean floor

That couldn’t quite make the shore

the storm that brought me down

Still thunders above my head

I think back to where I was

Safe and dry on the land above

I could’ve stayed there forever

but all things come to an end

