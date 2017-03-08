1st Song – Interview mit Meat Wave

Meat Wave gehen bald auf Tour – präsentiert von GETADDICTED. Und es lohnt sich auf jeden Fall, sich ein bisschen mit ihrem neuen Album „The Incessant“ zu beschäftigen. Aber mit welchen Songs haben sich Meat Wave denn beschäftigt? Der Frage sind wir mit Sänger Chris Sutter nachgegangen.

The first song I can remember …

Chris Sutter: „Sun Do Shine“ by Glen Campbell

The first song I have bought …

Chris Sutter: Mortal Kombat soundtrack

The first song I could play on an instrument …

Chris Sutter: „Back in Black“ by AC/DC, poorly

The first song I wrote …

Chris Sutter: When I was 10 my grandfather passed away, which was my first experience with grief. I stayed up and penned it, I remember one of th Insert shortcodee lines was „I am mad. And I am also sad.“ Awful

The first song I performed live …

Chris Sutter: „What Went Wrong“ by Blink-182 at a fifth grade talent show. Also awful.

The song to my first kiss …

Chris Sutter: Not soundtracked, but probably „Yeah“ by Usher at a school dance.

The first song on the mixtape for her/him …

Chris Sutter: „Let’s Stay Together“ by Al Green

The song to my „First Time“ …

Chris Sutter: Also not soundtracked, but probably a sassy song by Brand New

The first song that made me cry

Chris Sutter: „Astral Weeks“ by Van Morrison

The first song I downloaded from the internet …

Chris Sutter: „Enter Sandman“ by Metallica

The first song I listened to in my first car …

Chris Sutter: „Guitarmy“ by The Blood Brothers

The first song I would ban from the radio …

Chris Sutter: Any song by Chris Brown or pieces of shit like him who still find success

And the last song …

Chris Sutter: „I Keep Forgettin'“ by Michael McDonald or „Nightrider“ by Electric Light Orchestra

Mehr Meat Wave auf GETADDICTED