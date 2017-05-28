Miss Vincent – Fünf Fragezeichen zu „Somewhere Else“ (engl.)

Miss Vincent are from Southampton and just released their new EP „Somewhere Else“. Here’s our short interview with singer Alex Marshall.

GETADDICTED: Give us three keywords to describe your album!

Alex Marshall (Miss Vincent): That’s a tough one! I’d say… Striking, immediate and melancholy

GETADDICTED: Each recording is usually “the best we’ve ever recorded”. Tell us why these songs are better than everything you did before and better than the rest of the world!

Alex Marshall (Miss Vincent): Music is pretty subjective so I wouldn’t like to say that we’re better than everyone but we are SO proud of our new EP. We took our time and really laboured on the creative process for this collection of songs. It’s the start of a new chapter for us and we’re really excited about it. I opened my mind to a lot of stuff that I hadn’t before, and we really went for it. This is the sound, both in the recording and the writing, that we’ve always searched for.

GETADDICTED: There can be only one! Which songs is your favourite on the new album? Give us a short impression of the moment/day/week/year when you wrote the song or developed the idea of that special song!

Alex Marshall (Miss Vincent): I go back and forth on this, but right now it’s The Lovers. I was reading a lot of Edgar Allen Poe at the time of writing it, and Tamerlane and Annabelle Lee in particular really informed the feeling of the song. It’s a love song, which in the past I’ve stayed away from, but I couldn’t any longer. I’d been reading about this famous pair of skeletons that were buried in an embrace called the Lovers of Valdaro, and I loved the macabre beauty of them and all the questions that sprung to mind. So I started writing, and that was that!

GETADDICTED: Describe (in three sentences) why you chose this album title!

Alex Marshall (Miss Vincent): It represents a load of stuff to us. The escapism that music gives us is a big thing behind it. Being unhappy with your current situation and wishing you could get away from it… And also times that my head is at war with itself, lost in the clouds, when I literally feel like it goes somewhere else.

GETADDICTED: Between which records would your album appear in your CD/LP-Rack?

Alex Marshall (Miss Vincent): It’s currently sitting in my record shelf next to Alkaline Trio’s last album My Shame Is True, and Resolutions by Dave Hause. Pretty good company to keep!

