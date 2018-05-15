Mobina Galore veröffentlichen neuen Song „Fade Away“

Mit „Fade Away“ veröffentlichen Mobina Galore eine neue Single bei New Damage Records und Gunner Records, wo auch schon ihr letztes Album „Feeling Disconnected“ rauskam. Ob die Single jetzt einfach außer der Reihe erscheint oder ob sie schon der erste Vorbote für ein neues Album ist, haben sie nicht gesagt. Nach ihrem gerade beendeten Europa-Trip gibt es als Neuigkeiten aus dem Hause Mobina Galore sonst nur ein Rutsch Tourdaten durch Nordamerika.

Mobina Galore – Fade Away

Lyrics

I’m just trying to keep myself occupied

I’ve been thinking about you all of the time

If there’s nothing that hurts then there’s nothing to gain

You’ve been slowly slipping away

I could barely drive that day that I read your post

Some thousand miles away but I could feel you there

Would I have heard just like everyone else online

Or would I be on your list of people to call

I THINK THAT WE’RE ALL JUST WAITING FOR THIS TO ALL FADE AWAY