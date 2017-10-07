Propagandhi gehen mit „Victory Lap“ auf Tour
Propagandhi haben ihr neues Album „Victory Lap“ veröffentlicht und schauen damit in Europa auch bei ein paar Festivals und Shows vorbei.
„I’ve been practicing my conversational Deutsche, Francais and Italiano lately, and I’m pretty aufgeregt/ excite/eccitato to unleash it on your fuckin’ European faces! Incidentally, we will be playing some new songs from our new record during the lulls in conversation and since I never leave my house and can’t stand talking to people, there will be many of these lulls, so I hope you enjoy the ripping tuneage!“, schickt Sänger Chris Hannah voraus.
Propagandhi auf Tour
26.04.18: Saarrücken – Ant Attack Festival
27.04.18: Münster – Uncle M Fest
02.05.18: Lindau – Club Vaudeville
04.05.18: Wels (Austria) – Sbäm Fest
05.05.18: Zürich – Obenuse Festival
Propagandhi – Victory Laps