Propagandhi gehen mit „Victory Lap“ auf Tour

Propagandhi haben ihr neues Album „Victory Lap“ veröffentlicht und schauen damit in Europa auch bei ein paar Festivals und Shows vorbei.

„I’ve been practicing my conversational Deutsche, Francais and Italiano lately, and I’m pretty aufgeregt/ excite/eccitato to unleash it on your fuckin’ European faces! Incidentally, we will be playing some new songs from our new record during the lulls in conversation and since I never leave my house and can’t stand talking to people, there will be many of these lulls, so I hope you enjoy the ripping tuneage!“, schickt Sänger Chris Hannah voraus.

Propagandhi auf Tour

26.04.18: Saarrücken – Ant Attack Festival

27.04.18: Münster – Uncle M Fest

02.05.18: Lindau – Club Vaudeville

04.05.18: Wels (Austria) – Sbäm Fest

05.05.18: Zürich – Obenuse Festival

Propagandhi – Victory Laps