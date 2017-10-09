Mike Skinner ist zurück – The Streets Reunion für 2018 angekündigt

Mike Skinner ist zurück und verkündet die The Streets Reunion für 2018. Erst einmal gibt es ein paar Tourdaten. Erst einmal.

Der Geezer mit dem übertriebensten Cockney-Akzent ever ist zurück: Mike Skinner hat via Instagram die The Streets Reunion verkündet. Beim NME äußerte er sich folgendermaßen: “I’ve missed tour buses very much. Which is the least of the reasons why I have decided to tour The Streets again. The other thing I’ve missed is trying to think up what I’m going to say in the gap between the songs. When you DJ they tell you that you don’t need a tour bus and you don’t need to think up things to say between the songs. But seriously, it’s been long enough. With my Tonga parties, the new rap and grime MC’s I have been producing and the DJing, I have been living with music since making The Streets for nearly as long as I made The Streets. I’m not the guy smoking in the car anymore though, I have become the guy in the club, so I hope I will be excused for putting on after parties in nightclubs after every show”.

Bislang gibt es lediglich eine Handvoll UK-Dates im Rahmen einer Greatest Hits Tour unter dem Namen The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light im April. Bleibt abzuwarten, ob es Mike Skinner doch zu sehr in den Fingern juckt und da noch mehr kommt: mehr Konzerte, ein neues Album…die Weltherrschaft? Dry your eyes, babe! Oi!

Bis dahin: Original Pirate Material an! Und ab!

Ähnliche Beiträge