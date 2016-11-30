The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die – Body Without Organs

The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die haben immer noch einen arschlangen Bandnamen. Und mit Body Without Organs einen neuen Song.

Für The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die geht der Kurswechsel, den die USA einschlagen, in die komplett falsche Richtung. Ihrer Unzufriedenheit und Wut machen sie jetzt Luft mit Body Without Organs, einem Song, der es ursprünglich nicht auf ihr letztes Werk Harmlessness schaffte, nun aber leider den Zeitgeist beschreibt.

Den Song gibt es auf Bandcamp als Pay What You Want. Auf Facebook gab die Band bekannt, alle Einnahmen von Body Without Organs der American Civil Liberties Union, einer NGO, die sich unter anderem für Bürgerrechte und Anliegen des Liberalismus, wie der Gewährleistung der Meinungsfreiheit, dem individuellen Recht auf Schutz der Privatsphäre, einem Recht auf Abtreibung, der die Gleichberechtigung von Homosexuellen sowie gegen die Todesstrafe und Polizeibrutalität und auch oft für die Trennung von Kirche und Staat, einsetzt:

„While this track didn’t seem to fit on Harmlessness, the feeling it evokes seems more appropriate to recent times. The artwork for the song depicts a modern-day Terracotta Army being torn down. It’s unsettling to see the voices of positive change in the community around you get drowned out within a world of dated and regressive ideals. In an effort to help make those voices of change heard, we’re permanently donating all the Bandcamp proceeds from this track to the non-profit and nonpartisan group the ACLU.“

<a href="http://theworldis.bandcamp.com/album/body-without-organs">Body Without Organs by The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die</a>

Lyrics:

Someone made a mold of it, cast thousands of copies in actual size. They breathe like — they breathe in forever with lungs the size of everything. Air wastes space. In the shadow of some enormous mountain, below a wide, stretching structure, within the strongest foundation, under our burnt clothes, with lungs the size of everything, air wastes space. I have rested while you took breath. Out of a spare room, we did more harm than good.

