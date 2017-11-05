Viva Belgrado veröffentlichen neue Single Epílogo: la Cima
Viva Belgrado haben eine neue Single. Epílogo: la Cima macht Lust auf mehr — Ob es jetzt ein neues Album ist, oder endlich mal mehr als nur vereinzelte Deutschlandshows.
Wir lobten sie schon mal als aktuell heißeste HC-Bands Europas. Und Viva Belgrado strafen uns mit ihrer neuen Single keine Lügen. <<Epílogo: la Cima>>= krass gut. Da darf mehr neues Material (EP, Album, whatever) gerne kommen. Außerdem wird es Zeit, dass Viva Belgrado mal ein bisschen ausgiebiger bei uns touren. Bislang war Deutschland eher Transit-Zone und Lückenfüller für Gigs bei den europäischen Nachbarn.
Und da hinhören zum mitsingen und verstehen der Lyrics (zumindest für die meisten für uns) wahrscheinlich nicht reicht, liefert die Band diese dankenswerterweise in spanisch und englisch mit.
Viva Belgrado – Epílogo: la Cima
Epílogo: la Cima – Lyrics
¿Cómo ser honesto sin ser contradictorio
Si a estas alturas aún no soy aún capaz de distinguir
Si escribo solo por los testigos o por mí?
Aunque puedo admitir que últimamente bebo más que nunca
Que estoy abusando de sustancias
Tocando fondo aunque parezca que he vencido
Esta es la nueva cruz
La de encontrar algo verdadero
Algo permanente a lo que agarrarme
Hasta que llegue otra canción que me salve
Porque siempre llega, siempre llega
Soy transparente, soy transparente
Hoy el pasado pesa un poco más
Es el prisma de la madurez que cubre mis ojos
Por muy obvio que parezca
Me ha tomado tiempo darme cuenta de que
Si la cima es una zanahoria
Será mejor centrarse en buscar algunos momentos
De los que solo apreciamos desde el retrovisor
//
(English)
Epilogue: the Peak
How can I be honest without being contradictory
If at this stage I’m still not able to distinguish
If I write for the witnesses or for me?
I can admit I’ve been drinking too much lately tho
Abusing substances
Hitting bottom tho it looks as I’ve won
This is the new cross:
To find something true
Something permanent to grip to
Until a new song saves me
Because it always does
I am transparent, I am transparent
Today the past weights a bit more
It’s maturity’s prism covering my eyes
As obvious as it may seem
It has taken me a while to realise that
If the peak is a carrot
It’d be better to focus on collecting some of those moments
We only appreciate through the rearview mirror