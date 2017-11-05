Viva Belgrado veröffentlichen neue Single Epílogo: la Cima

Viva Belgrado haben eine neue Single. Epílogo: la Cima macht Lust auf mehr — Ob es jetzt ein neues Album ist, oder endlich mal mehr als nur vereinzelte Deutschlandshows.

Wir lobten sie schon mal als aktuell heißeste HC-Bands Europas. Und Viva Belgrado strafen uns mit ihrer neuen Single keine Lügen. <<Epílogo: la Cima>>= krass gut. Da darf mehr neues Material (EP, Album, whatever) gerne kommen. Außerdem wird es Zeit, dass Viva Belgrado mal ein bisschen ausgiebiger bei uns touren. Bislang war Deutschland eher Transit-Zone und Lückenfüller für Gigs bei den europäischen Nachbarn.

Und da hinhören zum mitsingen und verstehen der Lyrics (zumindest für die meisten für uns) wahrscheinlich nicht reicht, liefert die Band diese dankenswerterweise in spanisch und englisch mit.

Viva Belgrado – Epílogo: la Cima

Epílogo: la Cima – Lyrics

¿Cómo ser honesto sin ser contradictorio

Si a estas alturas aún no soy aún capaz de distinguir

Si escribo solo por los testigos o por mí?

Aunque puedo admitir que últimamente bebo más que nunca

Que estoy abusando de sustancias

Tocando fondo aunque parezca que he vencido

Esta es la nueva cruz

La de encontrar algo verdadero

Algo permanente a lo que agarrarme

Hasta que llegue otra canción que me salve

Porque siempre llega, siempre llega

Soy transparente, soy transparente

Hoy el pasado pesa un poco más

Es el prisma de la madurez que cubre mis ojos

Por muy obvio que parezca

Me ha tomado tiempo darme cuenta de que

Si la cima es una zanahoria

Será mejor centrarse en buscar algunos momentos

De los que solo apreciamos desde el retrovisor

//

(English)

Epilogue: the Peak

How can I be honest without being contradictory

If at this stage I’m still not able to distinguish

If I write for the witnesses or for me?

I can admit I’ve been drinking too much lately tho

Abusing substances

Hitting bottom tho it looks as I’ve won

This is the new cross:

To find something true

Something permanent to grip to

Until a new song saves me

Because it always does

I am transparent, I am transparent

Today the past weights a bit more

It’s maturity’s prism covering my eyes

As obvious as it may seem

It has taken me a while to realise that

If the peak is a carrot

It’d be better to focus on collecting some of those moments

We only appreciate through the rearview mirror

